File
New Document
Open SVG...
Edit
Undo
⌘Z
Redo
⌘Y
Cut
⌘X
Copy
⌘C
Paste
⌘V
Duplicate
⌘D
Delete
⌫
Download icon
SVG (Vector)
⌘S
PNG - 16x16
PNG - 32x32
PNG - 64x64
PNG - 128x128
PNG - 256x256
PNG - 512x512
Object
Bring to Front
⌘⇧↑
Bring Forward
⌘↑
Send Backward
⌘↓
Send to Back
⌘⇧↓
Group Elements
⌘G
Ungroup Elements
⌘⇧G
Convert to Path
Reorient path
Zoom
10%
25%
50%
75%
100%
150%
200%
300%
400%
600%
800%
1600%
Zoom to fit
Help
How to use the editor
What format should I use
Iconfinder FAQ
Canvas
Width
Height
Color
Sizes
Custom
640x480
800x600
1024x768
1280x960
1600x1200
Fit to Content
Custom
Rectangle
X
Y
Width
Height
Path
X
Y
Image
X
Y
Width
Height
Circle
Center X
Center Y
Radius
Ellipse
X
Y
Radius X
Radius Y
Line
Start X
Start Y
End X
End Y
Text
X
Y
Font
Helvetica
Arvo
Courier
Euphoria
Georgia
Helvetica
Junction
League Gothic
Oswald
Palatino
Trebuchet
Shadows Into Light
Simonetta
Times
B
i
Font Size
Break link reference
Group
X
Y
Edit Path
X
Y
Segment Type
Straight
Curve
Straight
Add Node
Delete Node
Open Path
Rotation
Opacity
Blur
Roundness
Align
Multiple Elements
Align to objects
Align to page
.
Stroke
Stroke Width
Stroke Dash
—
···
- -
-·-
-··-
—
Stroke Join
Stroke Cap
Copy the contents of this box into a text editor, then save the file with a .svg extension.
Done
Cancel
Apply Changes
Pixels
Centimeters
Millimeters
Inches
Points
Picas
Ems
Exs
Cut
⌘X;
Copy
⌘C
Paste
⌘V
Delete
⌫
Group
⌘G
Ungroup
⌘⇧G
Bring to Front
⌘⇧↑
Bring Forward
⌘↑
Send Backward
⌘↓
Send to Back
⌘⇧↓