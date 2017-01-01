How much does it cost?

The price for custom design service is obtained directly from the individual icon designer you hire. The quote is based on the complexity of the project and the deadline for delivery of the final designs. Therefore, the pricing might vary significantly case-by-case.

What are the terms of custom icon design?

You can read the Terms and Conditions for Custom Service.

What is the license agreement for the custom services?

All icons and other deliverables will be licensed by the Exclusive license unless you agree otherwise. This means the icons and other deliverables will be available only for your use and cannot be placed on sale to third parties.