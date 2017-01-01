Hire icon experts for your design project
Choose from more than 1800 designers to tailor icons based on your specific needsHire icon designers
How it works
Send a message to the selected designer, providing the details for your project.
Once you make the prepayment, the designer will start working.
When you are satisfied, confirm the project delivery. Done!
When both sides agree on the terms, the designer will send a prepayment request.
The designer will send the deliverables for review and feedback.
"The icons exceeded my expectations! The designer did a fantastic job and I couldn't be happier. I ordered the icons to represent our values when we communicate on Slack, but our marketing department is so excited about them, they told me they are going to find a way to incorporate them on our website too."Kori Schneider Business Operations Manager
Read the case study Laura Reen The designer
"Laura and I had worked together in the past and I loved her style. There was a very general requirement for colors, but I really appreciate Laura’s style, it matches our customers and the product, so I wanted her to have autonomy and ownership."
Read the case study Laura Reen The designer
"The icons are excellent and we are very pleased with the final deliverable. Our product’s user interface was viewed by many (customers, prospects, and ourselves) as dated, old fashioned, and slow to navigate. By moving to a ribbon interface with easily understood icons, users who had to make up to four mouse clicks to execute some commands will now be able to execute the same command with a single mouse click."
Synergis SoftwareJoseph Gasper Product Manager
Read the case study Picons.me The designer
Why Choose Our Custom Service?
Safe Payment
The money is held in escrow until project completion
Verified Designers
Rest assured you deal with the real professionals as we manually verify our designers
Human to Human
Personal touch and flexibility as you interact directly with the designer
We’ve Got You Covered
Iconfinder is always there to step in if you experience any complications
Payment security
Iconfinder mediates all transactions you make to the designers, ensuring safe and secure service.
Once you have agreed on the price for your order, the designer will request you to make a prepayment. Prepayment means that the money is not transferred to the designer directly, but it is held in escrow by Iconfinder, until you confirm the project delivery. This way you can rest assured that the designer stays committed throughout the process.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much does it cost?
The price for custom design service is obtained directly from the individual icon designer you hire. The quote is based on the complexity of the project and the deadline for delivery of the final designs. Therefore, the pricing might vary significantly case-by-case.
What are the terms of custom icon design?
You can read the Terms and Conditions for Custom Service.
What is the license agreement for the custom services?
All icons and other deliverables will be licensed by the Exclusive license unless you agree otherwise. This means the icons and other deliverables will be available only for your use and cannot be placed on sale to third parties.
Does the designer get paid before the icons are finished?
No, the money you prepay is held by Iconfinder until the designer sends the icons to you. Once the icons are delivered, you can Confirm Delivery and we know that the money can go to the icon designer.
What happens if I forget to Confirm Delivery?
If you never confirm the delivery of the custom icons and other deliverables, Iconfinder will make sure the designer gets paid. However, if you don't confirm delivery because there is a problem with the icon designer, please inform us through the "Report a problem" button.
Will I get invoices/receipts for my purchases?
Yes, your custom orders will appear in your Transaction History and you will be able to download an invoice and a receipt for them.